During flu season doctors say, ‘When in doubt, get tested.’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “A lot of people test too early sometimes. It can still be COVID, absolutely and it can certainly be other things and that’s what makes this whole thing so tricky,” said Dr. Julie elder, chief medical officer at GraceMed.

Dr. Elder said not everyone who has COVID-like symptoms will test positive for the virus, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Those types of symptoms can definitely cross over with influenza, with even pneumonia, with sinusitis. Touch base with your healthcare provider and if there’s any doubt, seek out testing,” said Dr. Elder.

Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi chief medical officer said, “During the winter months, that’s been a concern to have both COVID and influenza at the same time.”

Dr. Antonios said since COVID and flu symptoms are very similar, it makes it more important for people to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands religiously.

“When it’s a little bit colder outside, there’s more people who are spending time indoors,” said Antonios. “Also hypothetically that’s a higher risk of spreading the disease.”

Elder said, “If there’s been known exposure to somebody with COVID, than we definitely recommend doing that full quarantine. 14 days.”

According to Elder, if you know you’ve been exposed to COVID and aren’t showing symptoms, you should still get tested about five to seven days after.

Elder said, “If you’re starting to develop symptoms, again even waiting a couple days before you get tested might give you a better yield.”

Dr. Elder encourages people to stay home if they feel sick and to stay away from sick people. When in doubt, she says to contact a healthcare provider for direction.

