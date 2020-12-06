Advertisement

Field Station: Dinosaurs offering Christmas-themed activities

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dinosaurs at Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby are ready for the holidays.

Starting Saturday, the park is hosting its Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday event.

It’s a way for all the dinosaurs to celebrate Christmas and the holidays. Some are wearing stockings, but they are all celebrating in their own way.

“All the other dinosaurs are celebrating Christmas and the holidays in some way. Some of them get it right and some of them don’t quite get the right holiday. That’s what we’re doing, it’s a Mesozoic winter land out here at Field Station: Dinosaurs,” Garion Masterson said.

The event will go on through the beginning of January.

The park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

