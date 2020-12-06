Organization gives out food, clothing and materials to homeless for winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization wants to make sure the homeless, and others struggling financially are taken care of this winter.

The Deuteronomy 15:10 Ministry met Saturday morning to give out hats, hand warmers, shoes, sleeping bags and more.

With the help of other organizations and churches, meals are also given out to those attending.

Organizers said it’s important to step up in the community and help those in need.

“It’s just a huge need,” Darrell Patterson said. “A lot of times they’ll set up camps and they’ll get eviction notices to move and a lot of times they can’t take everything, and it’s just kind of a cycle and the next week or whatever they’re in need of the same stuff. It’s a broken cycle that we need to figure out and get fixed.”

The organization collects donations throughout the month, and distributes them the first Saturday of every month.

