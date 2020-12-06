Person arrested following fatal car accident in Reno County Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was arrested Saturday night following a fatal car accident involving alcohol in Reno County.

Eight people were in a car that overturned into a pasture in the 3400 block of South Yoder Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people were transported to the hospital and one person died in the accident.

The driver, Viola Rhodes, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcoholic beverage, aggravated battery; DUI, and involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.