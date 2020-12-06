Warmer weather takes over for a few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our highs will be about 10-15 degrees above normal through the middle of the week, then a cold front will bring cooler temps to the state.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s, so you’ll probably want to bundle up Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be sunny with wind around 5-15 mph.

We’ll stay sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a cold front will move into the state from the northwest. It’s going to get chilly in western Kansas on Thursday, dropping into the 40s. For central and eastern Kansas, highs will be in the mid 50s. As the cold front moves into central Kansas Thursday evening, showers will be possible. This will linger into the first half of the day on Friday.

Highs on Friday will drop into the 40s and we’ll stay cool into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 59.

Wed: High: 62. Low: 31. Sunny.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 34. Increasing clouds with showers overnight.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 37. Scattered showers.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 29. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 26. Mostly sunny.

