Wichita Police asking for help looking for run away juvenile

Wichita Police are asking for help in finding a run away juvenile.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in finding a run away juvenile.

13-year-old Justin Scott was last seen in the area of Pinecrest and Harry around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, grey sweats, and black shoes. Scott is 5′07″, 170 lbs, and has dirty blond hair.

If you have seen Scott or know of his whereabouts, call 911.

