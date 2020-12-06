Wichita Police asking for help looking for run away juvenile

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in finding a run away juvenile.

13-year-old Justin Scott was last seen in the area of Pinecrest and Harry around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, grey sweats, and black shoes. Scott is 5′07″, 170 lbs, and has dirty blond hair.

If you have seen Scott or know of his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.