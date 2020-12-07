3 people arrested after drive-by in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are in custody after a drive by in the 1500 block of Sunview in south Wichita.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

When officers arrived, police were able to arrest two male suspects, but a female suspect barricaded herself in a home.

Officers fired bean bags and pepper spray during the incident and the suspect eventually came out of the house and was arrested.

The shooting is still under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

