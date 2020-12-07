AG Schmidt: $547,000 going to Kansans through mortgage services settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 400 mortgage holders in Kansas will receive restitution as part of a nationwide settlement with a mortgage servicer, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday.

Attorneys General from all 50 states and territories reached an $86.3 million settlement with Nationstar Mortgage, which does business as “Mr. Cooper.” The settlement resolves allegations stating Nationstar violated consumer protection laws during the servicing of mortgages.

Schmidt said 465 Kansan mortgage holders affected will receive $547,158.86 in restitution. Nearly 56,000 loans are covered by the settlement, which covers conduct that occurred from 2011 to 2017.

