Anthony Elementary student holding bake sale so others can have a happy Christmas

With the pandemic continuing to put economic stress on millions across the country, Clarksly Zahradnik wanted to make sure her fellow students at Anthony Elementary had a happy Christmas.(Courtesy of Beth Zahradnik)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the pandemic continuing to put economic stress on millions across the country, Clarksly Zahradnik wanted to make sure her fellow students at Anthony Elementary had a happy Christmas.

She got the idea after a class assignment where her classmates wrote a letter to Santa with her teacher telling the class she wanted every student to get a present.

According to her mom, Beth, who is a teacher at Anthony Elementary, Clarksly came to her after class, saying “her heart hurt thinking that some kids won’t have present to open on Christmas.”

Clarksly made a video for Facebook, saying they are going to hold a bake sale fundraiser to raise enough money to buy gifts for her classmates.

“I wanted every kid to get a present for Christmas, and be happy on Christmas Day,” Clarksly said.

The original video has been shared dozens of times and more than one hundred people have donated to the cause, whether it was money, boxes for the baked goods, and even fresh eggs so the family didn’t have to pay out of pocket.

Beth said they have a list of students in need at Anthony Elementary, so the gift-giving can stay in the community.

