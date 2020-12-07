Advertisement

Big December warm up coming to Kansas

Record highs are likely for some Wednesday
Even warmer weather set to arrive heading toward midweek.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather is likely to push across the Plains for the middle of the week, resulting in record breaking high temperatures on Wednesday.

We should expect a clear sky early Tuesday with lows in the 20s. The afternoon highs will rebound to the 60s with light winds and mainly sunny skies.

The sunshine rolls on to Wednesday with light winds and highs between 65 and 70 degrees. That would put places like Wichita on record watch as Wednesday’s record is 67.

Clouds will increase ahead of a front arriving Thursday evening. Chances for rain showers will return Thursday night with some light snow showers possible for western Kansas. At this time, we don’t expect much in the way of rain or snow, but much colder air sets up for the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 69 Sunny with record highs.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 34 Becoming partly cloudy; few overnight showers.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 39 AM showers, otherwise cloudy and colder. Breezy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 28 Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 23 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sunny and mild weather continues