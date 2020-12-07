Advertisement

Chiefs rally to beat Broncos 22-16 to clinch playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Denver Broncos in the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel )(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some red-zone woes and major mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off the Denver Broncos 22-16.

Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and the go-ahead TD grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win — as the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.

