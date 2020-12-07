Collectors across the country flock to local estate sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People from all over the country are visiting a local estate sale – and some went as far as camping out the night before the sale started on Thursday.

Reinhard Lies was the owner of Lies Trash Service and died Feb. 2019.

He and his wife, Deloris, were both antique collectors before they met and after getting married, they put their collections together and spent decades traveling across the U.S. in search of antiques. They kept at it even after retiring.

“We’ve been to 40, 50 states, collecting antiques in every one of them, and this is our collection over a period of 40 years,” Deloris said.

They primarily started with old coffee cans, but then expanded to antique cars and memorabilia from Wichita and around the state.

Two people we spoke to at the sale were so impressed with the collection - they had to visit more than once.

“I’ve come twice,” Bill Salley said. “It’s like going through a museum. There is stuff in here that is just unreal to see.”

“It’s incredible. Yeah, it was my third day back. So I found some goodies the first day, and the second day, and today I came back to see what the remnants were,” James Nettleton said.

Sunday was the last day of the estate sale.

