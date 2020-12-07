Fire causes $400k in damages in central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire is still burning inside a hay barn near Lyons. Crews were called to the fire around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ten units from Lyons, Chase and Bushton all responded.

The building was full of flames, and more than 2,000 bales of hay burned in the fire, according to the chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but spontaneous combustion could be a cause. Excavators are coming in Tuesday.

Fire units will remain on the scene throughout the night. The building is formally known as the Central States Alfalfa Corporation, according to the chief.

