Advertisement

Fire causes $400k in damages in central Kansas

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire is still burning inside a hay barn near Lyons. Crews were called to the fire around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ten units from Lyons, Chase and Bushton all responded.

The building was full of flames, and more than 2,000 bales of hay burned in the fire, according to the chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but spontaneous combustion could be a cause. Excavators are coming in Tuesday.

Fire units will remain on the scene throughout the night. The building is formally known as the Central States Alfalfa Corporation, according to the chief.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police are asking for help in finding a run away juvenile.
Wichita Police asking for help looking for runaway juvenile
Collectors across the country flock to local estate sale
Collectors across the country flock to local estate sale
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
3 people arrested after shooting in south Wichita
generic
Person arrested following fatal car accident in Reno County Saturday night

Latest News

Post office
Shipping deadlines to get your package to where it's going on time
4You 12.7.20
4You 12.7.20
USPS (WBKO)
Time running short for mailed gifts to arrive by Christmas
HumanKind Ministries Operation Holiday
Operation Holiday in need of more donations, volunteers for distribution