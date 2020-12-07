Advertisement

Kansas reports more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new deaths

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,730 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 new deaths. The state also reported 92 new hospitalizations with a 17.1% monthly percent positive for testing.

The data comes as health professionals continue to warn the public to wear a mask and not gather over the holidays.

Governor Laura Kelly and the state health department launched a campaign called the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas.” The goal is to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and encouraging social distancing during the holiday season to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Kelly said pending approval, the state will receive its first doses of the vaccine by the middle of the month and 150,000 by the beginning of the new year.

