Operation Holiday in need of more donations, volunteers for distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - HumanKind Ministries, with more than 135 years of serving populations facing extreme poverty, is accepting donations for Operation Holiday, Wichita’s largest holiday assistance program.

“More than providing basic needs and toys, Operation Holiday helps our region’s most vulnerable residents get through the year’s coldest (and most expensive) months—and shows them that their community cares,” HumanKind Ministries says on its website.

Part of the collection effort this year included Dillons Day of Giving Saturday (Dec. 5) at four Dillons grocery stores in Wichita: Central & Rock, 37th & Woodlawn, 21st & Maize, and 135th & Maple.

“Your gifts will help us serve thousands of Wichita families and individuals in just over one week,” HumanKind Ministries says on its Facebook page. If you weren’t able to come by, collection boxes will be at the four Dillons locations mentioned until Monday, 12/14, and we’re still in need of thousands of new (or newly handmade) blankets and kid’s coats.”

HumanKind Ministries said it also needs nonperishable food items.

Donations can also be brought to HumanKind’s Operation Holiday warehouse at the far west corner of Towne West Square Mall (near Dick’s Sporting Goods) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday (Dec. 7) through Friday (Dec. 11) and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 12) or HumanKind’s administrative office at 829 N. Market, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

HumanKind MInistries said it’s looking to fill nearly 700 volunteer spots for distribution, Dec. 15-19.

“For over 60 years, Operation Holiday has been a chance for Wichita to come together and share comfort and joy with their low-income neighbors. This year the need is much greater in light of the pandemic,” said Bill Williams, President/CEO of HumanKind Ministries. “Every donation will help us serve local families and individuals who could be your coworkers or your children’s classmates.”

HumanKind Ministries’ effort to help thousands in need continues past the holiday season. Visit the Operation Holiday website for further information on donating or volunteering to help.

