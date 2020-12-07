Sedgwick County Health Department using church leaders to reach minority communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We could have COVID-19 vaccinations in a matter of weeks, that’s according to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

A big concern for health officials now is convincing all communities that the vaccine is not only safe -- but necessary.

COVID-19 has had a disproportionate effect on minorities across the country.

Researchers are worried, once the vaccine becomes available, many in those communities won’t get the shot.

One way the Sedgwick County Health Department is working within these communities is getting through to their church leaders.

“We know there’s initially a lot of skepticism, and fear because of how quickly it’s coming out,” County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

This fear comes specifically from minorities, like the African American community, some having a bad experience with the medical field.

“There’s been a great deal of mistrust because of systemic racism and programs, institute by the federal government and science that made black people out to be guinea pigs,” senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, Dr. T. Lamont Holder said.

Holder said now the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a bigger challenge in those communities.

“See there’s about 50% or so of African Americans that say they will not take the vaccine once it is ready for mass distribution,” Holder said.

That’s why, since the pandemic started, the health department has looked for ways to reach these communities.

“We really want to try to understand, different segments of our population, and if they’re going to believe some source, who that source is, so we can work with that source,” Byrne said.

Senior Pastor at Tabarnacle Bible Church Lincoln Montgomery said his church has worked with the health department and served as a testing site for weeks.

“And by that my intent was to show my members that I was in agreement with the fact that we needed to assess the magnitude of the problem. There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Montgomery said.

He said once the vaccine becomes available, he will try to get members of his church to educate other members.

“My intent is when the vaccine starts to become available, is that the same physicians that are members of my congregation who are well respected and trusted, I will do PSAs with them, and virtual media, and allow them to encourage.”

