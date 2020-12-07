Advertisement

Sedgwick County Health Department using church leaders to reach minority communities

By Carolina Loera
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We could have COVID-19 vaccinations in a matter of weeks, that’s according to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

A big concern for health officials now is convincing all communities that the vaccine is not only safe -- but necessary.

COVID-19 has had a disproportionate effect on minorities across the country.

Researchers are worried, once the vaccine becomes available, many in those communities won’t get the shot.

One way the Sedgwick County Health Department is working within these communities is getting through to their church leaders.

“We know there’s initially a lot of skepticism, and fear because of how quickly it’s coming out,” County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

This fear comes specifically from minorities, like the African American community, some having a bad experience with the medical field.

“There’s been a great deal of mistrust because of systemic racism and programs, institute by the federal government and science that made black people out to be guinea pigs,” senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, Dr. T. Lamont Holder said.

Holder said now the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a bigger challenge in those communities.

“See there’s about 50% or so of African Americans that say they will not take the vaccine once it is ready for mass distribution,” Holder said.

That’s why, since the pandemic started, the health department has looked for ways to reach these communities.

“We really want to try to understand, different segments of our population, and if they’re going to believe some source, who that source is, so we can work with that source,” Byrne said.

Senior Pastor at Tabarnacle Bible Church Lincoln Montgomery said his church has worked with the health department and served as a testing site for weeks.

“And by that my intent was to show my members that I was in agreement with the fact that we needed to assess the magnitude of the problem. There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Montgomery said.

He said once the vaccine becomes available, he will try to get members of his church to educate other members.

“My intent is when the vaccine starts to become available, is that the same physicians that are members of my congregation who are well respected and trusted, I will do PSAs with them, and virtual media, and allow them to encourage.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita family mourns after a 23-year-old woman died from complications of COVID-19.
Family shares message after 23-year-old woman dies from COVID-19
Wichita Police are asking for help in finding a run away juvenile.
Wichita Police asking for help looking for run away juvenile
Wichita Police Department badge
63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
Sedgwick County Detention Facility (Aug. 2020)
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office makes massive bust on K-2 smuggled inside jail
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

Sedgwick County Zoo opens remote learning lab for 30 students
Vaccine concerns with minority groups
Vaccine concerns with minority groups
Collectors across the country flock to local estate sale
Collectors across the country flock to local estate sale
Collectors across the country flock to local estate sale
People from across the country come to local estate sale