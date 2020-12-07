Sedgwick County Zoo opens remote learning lab for 30 students.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More and more school districts are moving to remote learning, leaving parents who can’t work from home in a bind.

The Sedgwick County Zoo has been working since August to put together a remote learning lab for elementary students. Now the lab is up and ready to go.

The zoo’s curator of education spoke ahead of Monday’s opening day.

“It has really been overwhelming too to be able to visit with the parents and the aunts and the uncles that are desperately out there looking for something,” said Schanee Anderson, the curator of education and farms at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Anderson said after seeing a need, they came up with the idea to start a remote learning lab for working parents so their kids would have supervision and help. The lab reached capacity about 24 hours after opening registration.

“We had one person that was in tears as they said, ‘You don’t know what this is doing.’ And just the ability to help those families out that are already struggling,” said Anderson.

It’s able to take in 30 students, first through sixth grades free of charge, thanks to a grant from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust and guidance from Exploration Place.

Anderson said, “We have about five different districts. But for all those elementary kiddos out there, it’s just too hard for the parents and the kids for them not to really have a safe nurturing environment for them to be in.”

Anderson said with 15 kids in each classroom, the education mentors’ main responsibility is to monitor students, not to teach one-on-one.

“What’s going to be the joy and the challenge both is that every district is doing remote learning so differently,” said Anderson. “We can help keep an eye and make sure the kids aren’t playing on their phone at the same time.”

But they will have relaxation periods to break up the screen time.

“You have a 215 acre lab at your disposal. So many of the kids get here as early as 7:30 and 8 o’clock. So what a better way to start off your school day than going for a zoo walk,” said Anderson.

Many of the families benefiting are essential workers.

