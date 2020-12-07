Time running short for mailed gifts to arrive by Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The COVID-19 pandemic means more of us have taken more of our Christmas shopping online, adding to the higher volume of packages and cards sent this time of year. How much time do you have left to make sure your gifts arrive by Christmas? On Monday, (Dec. 7), 18 days out from the holiday, Eyewitness News spoke with a representative of the U.S. Postal Service about how quickly you need to act.

For business owners like Jackie McGilbray (owner of newly opened Jewel Angels Boutique in Wichita), even with processing online orders daily, shipping is still a challenge this year.

“We just went to the post office on Friday and it’s the longest I’ve ever seen it,” she said of the line.

McGilbray is not alone.

Post office customer Cheryl Downey said she couldn’t get through at the post office on Saturday. When she returned Monday, it was still busy.

“I’m just trying to make sure my loved ones get their packages before Christmas,” she said.

The United States Postal Service said this is a historic mailing season.

“A lot of folks are working from home and all the kids are home, so a lot of people are going to be doing things from home and online,” said Mark Inglett of the USPS.

Inglett recommends using the online service, Click-N-Ship to beat the crowd. If you don’t use the Click-N-Ship service, you need to mail your cards and packages earlier.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses*:

· Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

