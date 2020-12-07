Warm, dry & quiet to start your week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says it’ll be a mild start to our work week followed by even warmer weather midweek before our next chance for rain and snow arrives along with colder temps.

Look for sunny skies this afternoon with Monday highs soaring into the upper 50s and lower 60s across Kansas. Winds should remain tame again today, under 15 mph.

It’ll be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 20s and 30s and a light wind.

Afternoon highs will stay 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average Tuesday and Wednesday before a strong cold front plows across Kansas later this week bringing MUCH cooler temps to our state.

The Thursday front will move in from tour northwest and it’s going to get chilly across in western Kansas Thursday, when afternoon highs drop into the 40s. Ahead of the front, central and eastern Kansas will see highs in the mid 50s Thursday.

The cold front is expected to move through central Kansas Thursday evening cranking-up scattered rain showers that will linger into Friday morning. Prats of western Kansas could see a brief wintry mix or a few snow showers Thursday night.

Highs Friday will tumble into the low to mid 40s and we’ll stay cool into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, MUCH warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny; a bit warmer. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 35 Increasing clouds; breezy; showers overnight.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 37 Morning showers; mostly cloudy, breezy, MUCH colder.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy, cold.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

