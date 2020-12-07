Advertisement

Warm, dry & quiet to start your week

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says it’ll be a mild start to our work week followed by even warmer weather midweek before our next chance for rain and snow arrives along with colder temps.

Look for sunny skies this afternoon with Monday highs soaring into the upper 50s and lower 60s across Kansas. Winds should remain tame again today, under 15 mph.

It’ll be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 20s and 30s and a light wind.

Afternoon highs will stay 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average Tuesday and Wednesday before a strong cold front plows across Kansas later this week bringing MUCH cooler temps to our state.

The Thursday front will move in from tour northwest and it’s going to get chilly across in western Kansas Thursday, when afternoon highs drop into the 40s. Ahead of the front, central and eastern Kansas will see highs in the mid 50s Thursday.

The cold front is expected to move through central Kansas Thursday evening cranking-up scattered rain showers that will linger into Friday morning. Prats of western Kansas could see a brief wintry mix or a few snow showers Thursday night.

Highs Friday will tumble into the low to mid 40s and we’ll stay cool into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, MUCH warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny; a bit warmer. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 35 Increasing clouds; breezy; showers overnight.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 37 Morning showers; mostly cloudy, breezy, MUCH colder.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy, cold.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police are asking for help in finding a run away juvenile.
Wichita Police asking for help looking for runaway juvenile
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Wichita Police Department badge
63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
generic
Person arrested following fatal car accident in Reno County Saturday night
A Wichita family mourns after a 23-year-old woman died from complications of COVID-19.
Family shares message after 23-year-old woman dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Our highs will be about 10-15 degrees above normal through the middle of the week, then a cold...
Warmer weather takes over for a few days
Warming trend through Wednesday
Another nice day, warming trend starts tomorrow
Sunny skies will continue and we’ll get a little warmer through the middle of the week.
Sunny and mild weather continues
Quiet weather this weekend
Quiet weather pattern this weekend, mild temperatures