Week of December 7: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Database Technology Analyst | Intrust Bank | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11341646 | Multiple additional positions available at KansasWorks.com or intrustbank.com/careers including tellers, bankers, security, financial analysts

TUESDAY: Production Supervisor - 3nd Shift | RV Products | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11260649 | Multiple additional positions available at KansasWorks.com or airxcel.com/careers including engineering, assembly, sales, stock control/warehouse

WEDNESDAY: Material Handler | BG Products | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11338127 | Multiple additional positions available on kansasworks.com and bgprod.com/career-opportunities/ in El Dorado, Wichita and Derby including production, maintenance tech, accounting, sourcing, project manager

THURSDAY: CDL Ready Mix Concrete Driver | Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11337837 | HR Generalist position also available on KansasWorks.com

FRIDAY: Operator Setup | Youngers and Sons Manufacturing Co., Inc | Viola | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11341400 | Operator CNC Machinist position also available on KansasWorks.com

