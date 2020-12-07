Wichita police investigate 2 accidental shootings over weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is reminding people to practice safety when handling firearms. His reminder comes after two accident shootings over the weekend.

Ramsay said the first shooting involved someone who shot their significant other in the hand while checking the safety on a gun kept under a pillow in bed. In the second incident, someone accidentally shot themself in the leg.

“Everyone should familiarize themselves with gun safety prior to touching a firearm,” said the chief. “Accidental shootings are occurring too often and are entirely preventable. They also take valuable police resources to thoroughly investigate.”

The chief posted the following on his Facebook page to the Firearm Industry and Trade Association’s 10 Rules of Safe Gun Handling.

