3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another earthquake shook much of wast Wichita Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered that quake as magnitude 3.0 located about 1.8 miles northeast of Eastborough, Kansas, while the Kansas Geological Survey registered it a little higher at 3.3 magnitude

Several Wichitans said they felt the tremor, many of whom said it felt stronger than those on Thanksgiving Day and in the following days.

Tell the USGS if you felt it here: Did you feel it?

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.