4You: Anthony girl holds bake sale, raises money to buy gifts for classmates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

An eight-year-old Anthony elementary school student is making us Kansas Proud. Clarksly Zahradnik, with the help of her mom, decided to hold a bake sale to raise money to buy gifts for her classmates. She said she got the idea after a class assignment in which a classmate wrote a letter to Santa with her teacher, telling the class she wanted everyone to get a present.

Clarksly announced her project on Facebook.

The Field Station Dinosaur Park in Derby has transformed into a winter wonderland. The dinosaur park features 10 acres of Christmas lights and holiday-themed activities, including ice skating and an all-weather sled run.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.