A terrific Tuesday, then record warmth on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly morning across Kansas, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s are above normal. The afternoon will follow suit as mainly sunny skies take our temperatures into the lower and middle 60s this afternoon.

Wednesday will be even warmer. In fact, afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s (70 degrees?) should be high enough to break some records. The current record high in Wichita is 67 degrees and we are forecasting a new record high of 69.

After a cooler Thursday with increasing clouds, our next weather maker will quickly move through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. While most of the state, including the Wichita area will be wet, parts of western and northern Kansas could be white. However, any snow should be short-lived and light with little if any accumulation.

A second piece of energy is possible on Friday night and Saturday. While confidence is lower that this will pan out, the atmosphere looks much colder so it would be mainly snow showers across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, unseasonably mild. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny; record warmth. Wind: NW/E 5-10. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 34.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 39. Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 43. Low: 28. A.M. showers; cloudy, breezy, colder.

Sat: High: 37. Low: 23. A.M. rain/snow chance; breezy.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 24. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 51. Low: 27. Mostly sunny; milder.

