Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead at 97

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chuck Yeager, one of the U.S. Air force’s most decorated test pilots, has died at the age of 97. The retired brigadier general made international news in 1947 when he became the first person to break the sound barrier. In all, he served for more than 30 years, from 1941 to 1975.

Yeager’s death was confirmed Monday night on his official Twitter account.

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET,” the tweet said, quoting Yeager’s wife, actress Victoria Scott D’Angelo. “An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.