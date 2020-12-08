Can your employer require you to get COVID-19 vaccine?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, comes a question of whether or not those that don’t want the vaccine can still be required to get it. Can your workplace require you to get the vaccine? In short, the answer is “yes,” your employer can make it a requirement. But there’s more to the follow up question: Will employers follow through and actually require employees to get the vaccine?

Eyewitness News on Tuesday (Dec. 8) talked to two employment attorneys in Wichita who both said it’s going to be up to each company to make that decision. Already, employers are calling attorneys to figure out if they can require their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, or if they’re limited just to encourage it. Currently, there is no federal guidance on what employers are required to do.

“There is going to be that question of, even though you can require a vaccine, do you want to? Is that going to be in the best interest of the company?” Foulston Attorneys at Law Associate Attorney Morgan Geffre said.

Triplett Woolf Garretson Law Firm Partner Attorney Eric Metz said considerations for employers include what requiring a vaccine would do to morale.

Eyewitness News on Tuesday also contacted the office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in Topeka concerning employee rights when it comes to vaccinations for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Kelly’s office said, “When it comes to vaccinations and Kansas employees, their rights are an undefined area of workers’ compensation law and we are going to have to wait and see how the courts interpret the law. These types of cases will be addressed in the coming months and years.”

Without federal guidance currently, local attorneys said getting the COVID-19 vaccine could be similar to how employers handle the flu vaccine. Some companies can require it, others can just encourage it. Even with an employer’s right to make the vaccine mandatory, Metz emphasized that the workers still have rights. If you’re in a unioin, this may be determined in a collective bargaining agreement.

“They should determine if their union agreement addresses the right of the employer to vaccinate,” Metz said.

The March 2020 guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said generally, ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act)- covered employers should consider simply encouraging workes to get teh flu vaccien rather than requiring them to take it.

“For years, many healthcare employers have mandated flu shots. And we have dealt with the same issues of a medical condition or a religious belief that may be brought up that employers may have to accommodate, and therefore look at alternatives,” Metz said.

Gefre said, however, with the employer allowed to require the vaccine, employees don’t have a lot of options.

“From what it looks like, an employee is only going to be able to point to a disability or a religious reason that they don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccination,” she said. “They’re not going to be able to use political or social reasons.”

Metz and Gefre said they’re waiting to see how federal agencies will guide employers and employees on a COVId-19 vaccination.

