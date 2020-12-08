District-wide remote learning adds pressure for some students left to watch younger family members

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Childcare is one of the biggest issues working parents face after elementary-aged students in Wichita Public Schools joined students in middle school and high school in the shift to learning from home. With thousands of previously in-person elementary students now remote, some families say they’re leaning on other young family members to help, even while they’re also learning remotely, trying to stay on top of their school work. Eyewitness News spoke with one Wichita family, trying to make it all work with a high school student learning from home and helping to supervise younger relatives.

“My aunt and her husband have four kids and both work,” said Hailey Reef, a high school sophomore who’s learning from home and watching her four younger cousins.

Reef is turning to Facebook to share her struggles.

“My 12-year-old cousin cannot do her classes and make sure that her brothers and sisters are in class and don’t’ need help,” she said.

So, Reef offered to help, but the balancing act isn’t easy.

“As of right now, I’m scared that I’m not going to be able to get my credits and be able to graduate on time. I think it’s been a really trying year for everybody,” she said.

She said it’s been difficult to pay attention to what her cousins are doing and to pay attention to her own classes. While her grandmother helped for a short time Monday, the 16-year-old is responsible for a middle schooler and three elementary-school students.

“it’s hard on a teenager because they’re thrown into this role of helping other family members, but the families couldn’t do it without them. ‘Cause of that, I’m proud of (Hailey) Reef’s grandmother, Michelle Reef said.

Reef said her grandmother’s encouragement is motivating her during these challenging times.

“My grandmother has told me so many times that she is so proud of me. And that’s honestly what keeps me going,” Reef said.

She hopes that by sharing her struggles, she can let other Wichita teens in similar situations know that they’re not alone.

