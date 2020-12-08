El Dorado joins list of Kansas cities passing own mask ordinances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado on Monday (Dec. 7) became the latest city to pass its own mask ordinance. The El Dorado City Commission voted Monday night to require masks for the first time since the start of the pandemic. However, this won’t take effect until December 18. The move comes after the Butler County Health Department reported a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases.

Last month, Butler County voted against a mask mandate. El Dorado city leaders said the decision put more press on the city to adopt its own ordinance. El Dorado’s order requires masks in indoor and outdoor public places. The first conviction for violating the order is $25. The second is $50, with a third carrying a $100 fine. The El Dorado City Commission will revisit the order in February.

With limited staffing on the El Dorado Police Department and limited resources, El Dorado City Commissioner ? said enforcement will be challenging.

“The police department will prioritize calls to service, and depending on what that call load looks like, they may not be able to actively enforce the mask mandate as quickly as others would like,” El Dorado City Manager David Dillner said. “Some challenges would be working with the public to understand if you do have a complaint or an issue that needs to be investigated, the police department will be there, but it may not be immediate.”

In Greenwood County, a mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday (Dec. 8). The Eureka Herald reports that the Greenwood County Commission passed a mask ordinance that requires the mouth-and-nose covering in any indoor public place in the county. Children younger than five years old and some people with explicit medical conditions are exempt from the ordinance.

