Advertisement

Local bar, nightclub owners suing officials with City of Wichita, Sedgwick County

The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Grant DeMars
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local bar and nightclub owners filed a federal lawsuit against several officials with the City of Wichita, as well as Sedgwick County. They claim the current health order, which limits gathering sizes and imposes a curfew, is a Constitutional violation. If the nearly-a-dozen business owners are successful in court, business in Sedgwick County would essentially return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. This means there would be no mask requirements, gathering limits or curfews before the usual 2 a.m. closing time.

The list of defendants is extensive. It includes three current and one former Sedgwick County commissioner, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, three Wichita City Council members, Wichita Poice Chief Gordon Ramsay, and Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter. It also includes local health officials. Among them is Sedgwick county Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns who called for the public health order.

Wichita bar and nightclub owners who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday (Dec. 8) did not want to go on camera. A handful of them said they’re not against mask orders, just the limits that have been placed on their businesses. They said they’re being targeted with restrictions like curfews (early closing times) and reduced capacity. Not being able to stay open until 2 a.m. has been especially difficult, with lost time leading to lost revenue every night.

Businesses whose owners are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Blu Nightclub, Club Indigo, Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, The Cowboy Inn, Party Express, The Stop, The Rusy Nail, Augustino Brewing Co., A & J’s Music Room Bar & Grill, and Revolution Lounge

Eyewitness News on Tuesday also reached out to the business owners’ lawyer in the case, David Miller. As of late Tuesday afternoon, we have not heard back from him.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County to follow shortened quarantine guidelines
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles east Wichita
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
Shooting on North Terrace Drive in NE Wichita. One man was shot in the head and taken to a...
Man injured in NE Wichita shooting

Latest News

Ahead of Cyber Monday, small businesses struggle with e-commerce platforms.
Small businesses struggle with e-commerce platform ahead of Cyber Monday
A new website connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers, allowing them to shop for...
Kansan man’s website takes ‘farm to table’ to new level
Perfect Bacon Bowl
Does It Work: Perfect Bacon Bowl
Donations needed for effort benefiting Wichita Children’s Home