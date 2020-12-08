Record warmth possible Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that we are in for more nice, December weather if you like the 60s. It will be warm enough Wednesday to threaten some record high temperatures as highs will be nearly 25 degrees above the average.

Look for mainly clear skies into the early morning hours and temperatures will start out in the 20s and 30s. Light winds will continue into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s for much of the state.

The next low pressure system and cold front will push into the area on Thursday, helping to increase the clouds and set the stage for a late week change in the weather. It will remain dry Thursday, but heading into Friday, we can expect chances for light rain in the east and some light snow across the west. Accumulations of snow look minimal, but Saturday could bring another chance for some light snow with accumulations possible across the west and in northern Kansas. It’s still to early to predict how much, but it will be cold throughout the weekend with much of the state seeing highs in the 30s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; record warmth. Wind: W 5-10. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 33.

Thu: High: 63 Increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 39 Cloudy; few rain showers or drizzle.

Sat: High: 37 Low: 29 Wintry mix, otherwise cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 38 Low: 23 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 27 Increasing clouds; chance for overnight light snow.

