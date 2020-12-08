Advertisement

Wichita Police Department stepping up with toy drive for children staying at DV shelters

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrol West Community Police officers with the Wichita Police Department, on Wednesday (Dec. 9), are hosting a toy drive to help benefit children who are staying at local domestic violence shelters.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the departments ask the public to drop off new toys, new clothes, including socks, underwear and pajamas and character blankets at the Community Policing office, 5803 West Central, in Wichita. The toy drive organizers are also accepting gift cards.

When you drop off your donations, all you’ll have to do is pull in and officers will come to your car to collect them. If you’d like to donate to the cause, but can’t make it to the drop-off site Wednesday, email Officer Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov before December 17th to make arrangements.

