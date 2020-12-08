Advertisement

Wichita police investigate shooting in NE Wichita

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting reported in the 1200 block of North Terrace Drive, near 13th and Oliver, in northeast Wichita. We know at leasta one person was injured in the shooting reported a little after 8 p.m. Monday night.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information, including the severity of injuries and for any description, if there’s a suspect police are looking for. Stick with Eyewitness News online (www.kwch.com) and on-air (Eyewitness News at 10 on KWCH 12) fur updates as we get them.

