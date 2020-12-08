Wichtita man sentenced for stealing van with 3 children inside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A Wichita man who carjacked a vehicle with young children inside was sentenced to 47 months in prison on Tuesday. Jason Barajas, 32, pled guilty to theft and aggravated endangering a child on Oct. 7.

On June 19, 2019, Wichita police were dispatched to the D&C Store at 2160 S. Broadway. A woman told them she walked into the convenience store to buy something and left her three children, two-years, one-year, and eight months old, in the van. The keys were left in the vehicle which was stolen while the woman was inside.

Police requested 911 to “geo-locate” the van by “pinging” the mother’s cellphone that had been left inside. The vehicle was found abandoned a half-hour later in the 1500 block of S. Gold with the windows rolled up. The temperature at the time was around 80 degrees. Officers said the children were sweating from the heat and crying in the backseat.

Another cellphone was found in the van that did not belong to the mother. Police used that phone to track down Barajas. Police later discovered that Barajas had been sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked next to the van. He watched the mother get out of the vehicle and stole it, with the children inside, after she entered the convenience store.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.