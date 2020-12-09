4You: 1 KS teen finishes toward top in national competition, another takes down 14-point buck

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Congratulations to Hays High School junior Jonathan Rupe. He finished third in a national financial literacy competition. Rupe is a participant in the Jobs for America’s Graduates Program at his school. He competed in the national competition virtually due to COVID-19. Jobs for America’s Graduates is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades 7-12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into college or a trade school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills.

In southeast Kansas, 14-year-old Duane Cornwall has an incredible hunting story to tell. The teen took down a 14-point buck while bow hunting. He’s been practicing his archery so he could go bow hunting with his dad. He finally got the chance on Friday afternoon (Dec. 4) and shot the big buck near Cedar Vale. It was the first animal he successfully hunted with a bow. His dad plans to have the buck mounted.

