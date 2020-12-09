Advertisement

4You: 1 KS teen finishes toward top in national competition, another takes down 14-point buck

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Congratulations to Hays High School junior Jonathan Rupe. He finished third in a national financial literacy competition. Rupe is a participant in the Jobs for America’s Graduates Program at his school. He competed in the national competition virtually due to COVID-19. Jobs for America’s Graduates is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades 7-12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into college or a trade school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills.

In southeast Kansas, 14-year-old Duane Cornwall has an incredible hunting story to tell. The teen took down a 14-point buck while bow hunting. He’s been practicing his archery so he could go bow hunting with his dad. He finally got the chance on Friday afternoon (Dec. 4) and shot the big buck near Cedar Vale. It was the first animal he successfully hunted with a bow. His dad plans to have the buck mounted.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles east Wichita
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County to follow shortened quarantine guidelines
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports

Latest News

Earthquake
Kansas Geological Survey explains recent earthquakes
Employees rights and vaccines
Can employers require you to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Bar
Wichita businesses file federal lawsuit over health order
Teen bags buck
4You 12.8.20