Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes

Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make...
Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make changes to the plane and resume passenger flights.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners have resumed for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago.

Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre on Tuesday. The company said customers would be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 Max.

U.S. and European regulators also have approved flights and American Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes this month.

