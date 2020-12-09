Advertisement

Community rallies in support of Gove County sheriff hospitalized in Denver with COVID-19

Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber is fighting against COVID-19 at a Denver hospital. A GoFundMe...
Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber is fighting against COVID-19 at a Denver hospital. A GoFundMe page is established to help his family with travel costs.(GoFundMe page for the family of Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gove County community is rallying around its sheriff as he continues his fight against COVID-19 in a Denver hospital. On Oct. 18, Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber was flown to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver. Information on a GoFundMe campaign page, raising money to help support Weber and his family, says the sheriff was flown to the hospital in respiratory stress due to COVID-19 complications.

“Upon arrival, he was intubated, put on a ventilator and placed in the Intensive Care Unit,” the GoFundMe page says.

The community has raised about $6,000 as of Tuesday night (Dec. 8), money that is intended to help offset travel expenses for Sheriff Weber’s family.

“We are being asked every day where to send donations, and this seems to be the simplest route for those near and far to be able to give back to a family that is the first to give to others.” the GoFundMe page says.

Organizers say those wishing to help Sheriff Weber and his family, but not wanting to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign can take donations to the Equity Bank in Quinter.

As of Tuesday, an update from the man organizing the fundraising effort said Sheriff Weber is doing well with physical therapy.

‘The timeframe of his return home is dependant on his physical recovery,” the GoFundMe page says.

