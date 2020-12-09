FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash

OLATHE, Kan. (KWCH) - A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning, according to KCTV.

The news station reports that the semi went off of K-7 onto K-10 earlier Wednesday morning.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.

K-10 east and westbound is closed in that area while crews work to put out the fire and clean up debris.

One person is dead after a crash at K-7 and K-10. @AbigaelKCTV5 has updates from emergency responders. @KCTV5 https://t.co/KyGtEiXQrg — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.