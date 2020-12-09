Advertisement

FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash

A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning, according to KCTV.(Courtesy of Kansas City Scout)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KWCH) - A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning, according to KCTV.

The news station reports that the semi went off of K-7 onto K-10 earlier Wednesday morning.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.

K-10 east and westbound is closed in that area while crews work to put out the fire and clean up debris.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles east Wichita
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports
A semi rolled on I-135 Tuesday morning blocking the ramp to eastbound Kellogg. No one was hurt.
Rolled semi blocks I-135 in SE Wichita
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
View of downtown El Dorado in Butler County, Kansas
El Dorado joins list of Kansas cities passing own mask ordinances

Latest News

Managing SAD
Ways to combat seasonal affective disorder during the pandemic
Lyons HS Boys Basketball Coach Brian Friess returns to the sidelines after being injured in an...
Lyons High School basketball coach injured in October shooting returns to sideline
KSHSAA fan rules
Parents react to change allowing them to attend winter sporting events
Skyhawk 12 view of Wesley Medical Center
Health officials discuss COVID-19 case investigations linked to Thanksgiving gatherings