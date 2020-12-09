FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KWCH) - A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning, according to KCTV.
The news station reports that the semi went off of K-7 onto K-10 earlier Wednesday morning.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.
K-10 east and westbound is closed in that area while crews work to put out the fire and clean up debris.
