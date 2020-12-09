Advertisement

Fort Hays State shocks K-State 81-68

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Jared Vitztum scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Division II Fort Hays State shocked Kansas State 81-68 without its two veteran coaches. Caleb Hammeke added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Tigers, who played the game as an exhibition and without coach Mark Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19, and associate head coach Jeremy Brown, who is in quarantine as a close contact. Behind second-year assistant Todd Johnston, 29, Fort Hays State never trailed and led by 21, 71-50, after Hemmeke hit a 3-pointer with 7:07 to play. Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with 22 points.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles east Wichita
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County to follow shortened quarantine guidelines
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud

Latest News

KSHSAA overturns decision in order to allow parents at winter games.
KSHSAA overturns decision to allow up to two guardians at winter games
COURTESY: KU Athletics
No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish
Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas...
Wilson shines as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton, 73-72
Family of GCCC football who died after practice sues medical personnel