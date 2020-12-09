Fort Hays State shocks K-State 81-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Jared Vitztum scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Division II Fort Hays State shocked Kansas State 81-68 without its two veteran coaches. Caleb Hammeke added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Tigers, who played the game as an exhibition and without coach Mark Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19, and associate head coach Jeremy Brown, who is in quarantine as a close contact. Behind second-year assistant Todd Johnston, 29, Fort Hays State never trailed and led by 21, 71-50, after Hemmeke hit a 3-pointer with 7:07 to play. Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with 22 points.

