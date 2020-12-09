Health officials discuss COVID-19 case investigations linked to Thanksgiving gatherings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local health officials aren’t surprised that COVID-19 clusters linked to Thanksgiving gatherings are starting to appear.

After weeks of warnings from health officials, we’re starting to see the aftermath of Thanksgiving gatherings in some counties across south central Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has multiple case investigations linked to family gatherings on Thanksgiving Day, as well as Reno County, where health officials said they’ve identified at least two clusters for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“Right now the cases are still trickling in, I believe KDHE and across the state have had lots of testing going on,” Karen Hammersmith with the Reno County Health Department said. “We have a lot of sick people in the county as well as everywhere in the state.”

The health officer in Reno County is prepared for another surge in cases over the next few weeks.

“Unfortunately, we know that when you’re in close family gatherings it’s when people let their guard down, and they spend more time together. They visit, you know, they’re not wearing your mask and they’re probably not social distancing and then they’re sitting around a table and eating and talking, which is what we all do as humans, that’s our human nature. And so we were not surprised that that’s happening, and it was what we feared would probably happen, and we’re seeing that now.”

The Sedgwick County Health Department confirmed multiple investigations linked to Thanksgiving dinner as well.

Sedgwick County health officials told Eyewitness News that anytime people get together outside their household, there is an increased risk for transmission.

Sedgwick County health officer Dr. Garold Minns said hospitals have not seen patients linked to Thanksgiving gatherings just yet, but are prepared for a surge in patients.

“Hospitals are doing everything they can to make more space and accommodate what’s coming in, but let’s face it. There’s a finite level which even if they could get more space, their personnel is just stretched to the breaking point. I’m not saying we couldn’t tolerate any surge, but I don’t think we could tolerate a really big surge,” Minns said. “The problem is so many other hospitals across the region are already packed so what do you do?”

Minns also pointed out it’s still early and contact tracers are still working to confirm exactly where these cases are coming from, but the county should have a better idea of impact in the next coming weeks.

