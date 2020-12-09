Hero Relief Program continues to help essential workers with child care needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families continues to offer financial assistance for essential workers with child care.

The Hero Relief Program, which started in spring, can be used for essential workers who have child care needs due to their children’s school being moved online.

Those who want to utilize that assistance can apply here. More information can also be found here.

