Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation. The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement released Wednesday by President-elect Biden’s transition office. Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.