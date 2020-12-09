Advertisement

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre,...
Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. &amp;quot;Beau&amp;quot; Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. President Joe Biden is the guest of honor during the street dedication ceremony naming the national road Joseph R. &amp;quot;Beau&amp;quot; Biden III.AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation. The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement released Wednesday by President-elect Biden’s transition office. Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

