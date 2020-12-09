Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is joining 16 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a Texas election lawsuit.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansas has joined 16 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a lawsuit from Texas to review voting procedures in several states that are alleged to have not followed state statutory requirements, as well as violated the U.S. Constitution.

“A month ago, Kansas asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated the U.S. Constitution by disregarding the plain requirements of that state’s statutory deadline governing mail-in ballots,” Schmidt said. “Our request remains pending at the high court, and the Texas filing yesterday presents to the Court the same important legal question.”

According to Schmidt, the principal issue at hand is whether the U.S. Constitution’s requirement that “the Legislature” in each state sets election requirements for that state means that other state officials, like state courts, are federally required to follow state election statutes the Legislature has enacted and do not have the authority to order departures from.

Schmidt said in a motion filed on Tuesday, Texas asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its federal constitutional challenge to election procedures in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia, which Texas says differed from the requirements of those states’ statutes. He said Kansas joined Missouri and 15 other states on Wednesday in filing an amicus brief that asks the high court to grant the Texas motion, hear the case and decide the answer to the question.

“These are important and potentially recurring constitutional questions that need an answer to guide states,” Schmidt said. “Kansas ran its elections honestly and by the rules that are supposed to apply evenly to all of us. Texas asserts it can prove four states violated the U.S. Constitution in an election that affects all Americans, so Texas should be heard. Everyone would benefit from clarity about what the U.S. Constitution requires of states as they administer federal elections. Since yesterday, we have been working closely with Missouri to determine the best legal arguments to present to the Court, and those arguments are advanced in this brief.”

A copy of the official brief can be found here.

