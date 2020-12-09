Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker-to-be under order not to contact foe’s aide

Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in response to claims of harassment by a former opponent’s campaign manager.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A soon-to-be seated Kansas lawmaker has had a temporary, anti-stalking order issued against him in court at the request of a former opponent’s campaign manager. She accuses state Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of sending her harassing messages, coming to her home twice and trying to get her evicted.

Coleman faces a Dec. 16 hearing in Wyandotte County District Court on whether the order will stay in place.

Coleman is a 20-year-old Democrat from Kansas City, Kansas, who once was charged with threatening to shoot a high school student. He also admitted on social media that he’d circulated revenge porn as a middle-school-aged boy. He declined to comment Tuesday on the allegations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
A semi rolled on I-135 Tuesday morning blocking the ramp to eastbound Kellogg. No one was hurt.
Rolled semi blocks I-135 in SE Wichita

Latest News

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
Kansas joins GOP effort to overturn presidential election
Marijuana legalization
Historic House vote just first step for marijuana-legalization push in KS
Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock
Former party chairman sworn-in to serve out O’Donnell’s term on county commission
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Moran: POTUS has right to recounts, but should begin transition courtesies