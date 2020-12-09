KSHSAA overturns decision to allow up to two guardians at winter games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the latest win for parents statewide of student-athletes as the Kansas High School Activities Association reversed its decision today to allow spectators at middle and high school competitions this winter.

No more than two parents or guardians will be allowed to attend per student starting Thursday, December 10th.

“I’ve been watching this and trying to positively advocate for the decision to be back in the hands of local districts,” said Emily Thengvall.

Emily Thengvall has three sons who play basketball at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Despite the KSHSAA Board of Directors’ motion Tuesday to allow only two tickets per participating family, Thengvall is still at the mercy of local school boards and health departments who could limit that attendance further.

“I really do believe that individual districts and schools can make those decisions and I don’t believe that one size fits all,” said Thengvall.

Bill Faflick, KSHSAA executive director said, “The schools felt as if by the action today through their representatives that smaller crowds would be easier to manage. In some communities, they have the ability to say we’re not going to have crowds at all.

Following the meeting, KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said the threat of community spread is still significant and COVID-19 numbers are at all-time highs.

“It’s really important that we never lose sight of that data,” said Faflick.

“The questions still remains, half of my boys games are going to be played in USD 259 in Wichita public schools,” said Thengvall. “And as of Thursday night, we have a game over at Heights and I don’t know if I’ll be permitted in.”

The Greater Wichita Athletic League district athletic director, J Means said the league will meet in the morning to determine how it’ll proceed this season.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.