Limited-capacity crowds allowed at upcoming WSU basketball games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State Athletics on Wednesday (Dec.9) announced that the Shocker men’s and women’s basketball teams soon will have fans cheering for them again inside Charles Koch Arena. Sedgwick County has granted permission to allow five percent capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games this week. The women take the court Thursday (Dec. 10) against South Dakota The men are next in action Saturday (Dec. 12) against Oklahoma State.

For men’s basketball, Wichita State Athletics said priority points will be used to determine who has access to the approximate 500 tickets.

“The Wichita State Ticket Office will reach out to those that qualify,” the athletic department said.

For women’s basketball, all current season ticket holders will be able to attend Thursday’s game.

With a limited capacity, there won’t be assigned parking. There will be three entrances open for both games: the ticket office entrance, the main entrance, and the east entrance. Doors for both games will open 60 minutes before tipoff. When it comes to seating, all tickets will be general admission for both games. Wichita State Athletics said rows seven and up will be available in the endzones (behind the baskets) and row eight and up will be available on the sidelines. ADA seats will be available in sections 110, 120, 121, and 122. Each group allowed to attend the game will be limited to four tickets.

Wichita State students will have access to five percent of the usual 1,000-ticket allotment.

They must show their student I.D. at the ticket office on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 p.m. for Thursday’s women’s game and starting at 1 p.m. for Saturday’s men’s game. For now, student guest tickets aren’t allowed.

At the games, the clear-bag policy will be in effect and two concession stands will be open with a limited menu of food, drinks, and alcohol. Fans age five and older will be required to wear a mask at all times “unless actively eating or drinking,” the athletic department said.

Fans need to complete a self-health evaluation before coming to campus. Social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available at multiple points on the concourse. Inside Koch Arena, Wichita State Athletics said every third row in the arena will be available.

“There needs to be a minimum of three seats between your party and any unknown person or party in the same row. No more than four people may sit together without a three-seat break,” Wichita State Athletics said.

