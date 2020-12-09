Lyons High School basketball coach injured in October shooting returns to sideline

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - Less than two months after being shot outside of a home in his community, Lyons High School Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Brian Friese returned to the sideline Tuesday night (Dec. 8) as Lyons hosted Inman.

Friess suffered serious injuries in the October shooting and received treatment at the hospital before returning home to continue his recovery. He was determined to return to teaching and coaching as soon as possible.

On Oct. 16, Friess said he was getting ready to mow a neighbor’s lawn when he saw out of the corner of his eye a former student-athlete staring at him from next door. That former student-athlete was Adam Hrabik, now charged with attempted murder for shooting Friess and Lyons Police Officer Cory Ryan.

Lyons’ 44-33 win Tuesday night was a welcome return to familiarity for the longtime coach in what’s been an especially tough year.

“We lost our daughter in May to cancer, and then turn around In October and everyone knows what happened with the shooting,” Friess said. “It’s been a rough 2020. But it’s good to get back on the sideline and kind of get back to some type of normalcy. So that’s good.”

