Program available to help spread holiday joy to nursing home residents

PEAK 2.0
PEAK 2.0(Courtesy of K-State)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A program offered by Kansas State University’s Center on Aging offers a safe way for you to bring holiday joy to nursing home residents.

With today’s challenges with COVID-19, where physical contact with family and friends may be limited, it can trigger grief in some individuals.

The center’s Peak 2.0 program encourages elderly care providers in Kansas to adopt person-centered care -- like the virtual holiday party, which allows the nursing home residents to plan, prepare, and invite the guests.

The center said when elders are a part of the planning process, it helps combat loneliness and depression.

