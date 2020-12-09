Advertisement

Record warm Wednesday in Wichita

Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the middle to upper 60s (70 degrees?) and some record highs will be broken.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but quiet morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the middle to upper 60s (70 degrees?) and some record highs will be broken. The current record high in Wichita is 67 degrees (from 1896!) and we are forecasting a new record high of 69.

After a cooler Thursday with increasing clouds, our next weather maker will quickly move through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. While most of the state, including the Wichita area will be wet, parts of western and northern Kansas could be white. However, any snow should be short-lived and light with accumulation around an inch or two.

A second piece of energy is possible on Friday night and Saturday. While confidence is lower that this will pan out, the atmosphere looks much colder so it would be mainly snow showers across Kansas.

Road impacts are possible on Friday, then likely Friday night and Saturday, especially north of I-70 and west of I-135. This does not look like a major event, but slippery roads should make travel slower than normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; record warmth. Wind: W 5-10. High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; chance of rain late. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 38.

Fri: High: 41. Low: 29. Breezy and much colder with light rain.

Sat: High: 35. Low: 23. Cloudy and breezy with snow showers.

Sun: High: 38. Low: 21. Decreasing clouds; cold.

Mon: High: 48. Low: 27. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 41. Low: 22. Mostly cloudy and breezy; afternoon flurries.

