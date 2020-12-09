Rush County hospital worker stays in RV to assist with staffing shortage

(KWCH) - Rising coronavirus cases are leading to more staffing shortages at Kansas hospitals. A radiology technician in Rush County stepped up when the local hospital needed his help.

Eric Lewallen slept in his RV in the parking lot of the Rush County Memorial Hospital for more than a week because his coworkers were out sick with COVID-19, and he was the only one available to take X-rays.

Lewallen said he frequently drives his RV to work and stays in the parking lot instead of having to drive back home in the country. However, his recent stay was longer than usual. The radiology technician kept Rush County’s critical access hospital fully functioning by standing by to perform X-rays.

“We have a lot of nurses working every day of the week. Everybody is having to throw in extra and I don’t want to make it seem like I’m doing anything big. I’m just a small piece in the puzzle. I’m just trying to do my part, you know?” Said Lewallen.

On one November day, a doctor and physician assistant tested positive for COVID-19, briefly leaving the hospital without anyone who could write prescriptions or oversee patient care. The Kansas Hospital Association says 42-percent of the state’s hospitals currently have staffing shortages.

