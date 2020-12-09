Advertisement

Rush County hospital worker stays in RV to assist with staffing shortage

Eric Lewallen stays in his RV at Rush County Memorial Hospital to assist with the staffing...
Eric Lewallen stays in his RV at Rush County Memorial Hospital to assist with the staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.(Eric Lewallen)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - Rising coronavirus cases are leading to more staffing shortages at Kansas hospitals. A radiology technician in Rush County stepped up when the local hospital needed his help.

Eric Lewallen slept in his RV in the parking lot of the Rush County Memorial Hospital for more than a week because his coworkers were out sick with COVID-19, and he was the only one available to take X-rays.

Lewallen said he frequently drives his RV to work and stays in the parking lot instead of having to drive back home in the country. However, his recent stay was longer than usual. The radiology technician kept Rush County’s critical access hospital fully functioning by standing by to perform X-rays.

“We have a lot of nurses working every day of the week. Everybody is having to throw in extra and I don’t want to make it seem like I’m doing anything big. I’m just a small piece in the puzzle. I’m just trying to do my part, you know?” Said Lewallen.

On one November day, a doctor and physician assistant tested positive for COVID-19, briefly leaving the hospital without anyone who could write prescriptions or oversee patient care. The Kansas Hospital Association says 42-percent of the state’s hospitals currently have staffing shortages.

Copyright 2020 KWCH 12 Eyewitness News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
A semi rolled on I-135 Tuesday morning blocking the ramp to eastbound Kellogg. No one was hurt.
Rolled semi blocks I-135 in SE Wichita
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Local bar, nightclub owners suing officials with City of Wichita, Sedgwick County

Latest News

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 while attending a news...
Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in...
EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears