Share the Season helps families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Share the Season is assisting Wichitans in need during this holiday season.

The program, which has been around for 21 years, gives one-time assistance to a family in need for mortgage payments, hospital bills, and other expenses.

The program has helped nearly 3,700 families with $3.8 million in donated funds, according to STS.

You can donate or apply for the program at sharetheseason.org. Those with questions about donations can call (316) 264-4880. For questions about the application; (316) 263-2769.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.